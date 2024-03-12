Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.35

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.35 and traded as low as C$56.19. Methanex shares last traded at C$57.13, with a volume of 60,788 shares changing hands.

Methanex Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.0733042 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total transaction of C$64,480.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.