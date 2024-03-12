MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MGM opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

