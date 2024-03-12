MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Reeves Acquires 4,447 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 4,447 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,401.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOFG opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $353.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOFG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.