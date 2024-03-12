Milestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.70 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.