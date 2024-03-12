Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.43

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $16.56. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 20,398 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.