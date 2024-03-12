Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.43

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $16.56. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 20,398 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.