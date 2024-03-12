Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $392,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $428.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.11 and its 200 day moving average is $408.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.06 and a 52-week high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,952,694. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

