Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sysco were worth $358,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,472,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

