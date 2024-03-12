Morgan Stanley Has $400.81 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.91% of M&T Bank worth $400,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

