Morgan Stanley Has $401.34 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $401,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $1,374,000. Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $5,290,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 44.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

