Morgan Stanley Has $412.29 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trimble were worth $412,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after acquiring an additional 309,137 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 0.4 %

Trimble stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,499 shares of company stock valued at $589,960 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.