Morgan Stanley Sells 119,564 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,178,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $348,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average of $116.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

