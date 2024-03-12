Morgan Stanley Sells 68,612 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,777,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $351,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.02.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

