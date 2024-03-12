Morgan Stanley Sells 82,248 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,018,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Kroger worth $403,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after buying an additional 498,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after buying an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

KR opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $56.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

