Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of Dollar Tree worth $351,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

