Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,165,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.82% of Citizens Financial Group worth $352,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,777 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFG opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

