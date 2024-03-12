Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker Sells 2,000 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$10,560.00.

Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Timothy James Walker sold 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.26, for a total value of C$1,052.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. The company has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.38. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$5.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

