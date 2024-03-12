National Bank Financial Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Sunday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ERO opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.24. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

