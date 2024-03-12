National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

