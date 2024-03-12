National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

