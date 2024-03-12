NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VYX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.58. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

