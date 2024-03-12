Needham & Company LLC Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $32.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 188,080 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

