NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 7,886 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $77,913.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NeueHealth Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NeueHealth stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.87. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

