NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NGM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.55 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.26. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 589.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

