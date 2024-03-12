Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.