NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $300.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXPI stock opened at $253.29 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average of $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

