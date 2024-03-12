O Dell Group LLC Has $16.45 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.70 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.