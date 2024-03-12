O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

