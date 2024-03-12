Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

