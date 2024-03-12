Oppenheimer Upgrades Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) to “Outperform”

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $476.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,971 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

