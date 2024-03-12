Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.62-1.66 EPS.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $313.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 330,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.