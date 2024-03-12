Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.620-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.