Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Oracle stock opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

