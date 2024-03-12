Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Otter Tail worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 132,162 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

