Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Releases Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.33. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $273,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,318,296 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,079.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $826,500. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,710,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 173,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 177.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 2,421,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 595,441 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

