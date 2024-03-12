Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £153.65 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,195 ($28.12) per share, with a total value of £153.65 ($196.86).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,178 ($27.91) per share, with a total value of £152.46 ($195.34).

On Wednesday, January 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.21) per share, for a total transaction of £136.80 ($175.27).

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,151.80 ($27.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,082.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,171.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,128.56. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.19) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.72) to GBX 2,955 ($37.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,281 ($29.22).

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Instruments

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.