Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCZ opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

