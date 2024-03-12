Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCZ opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.
