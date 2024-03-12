Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 251.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 244,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,451,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 102,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,773,000 after buying an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

