Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

