Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.60. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 360 shares traded.
Pacific Green Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.
About Pacific Green Technologies
Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.
