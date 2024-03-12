Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,517 shares of company stock worth $9,512,360. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.75, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

