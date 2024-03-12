Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives $20.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Price Performance
NYSE PAAS opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
