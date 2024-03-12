Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives $20.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAAS opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

