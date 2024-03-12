Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
PLC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.
In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,260.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
