Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,513,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,419,000 after acquiring an additional 79,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

