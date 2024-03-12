Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,368 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,255 shares of company stock valued at $33,870,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.