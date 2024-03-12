Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

