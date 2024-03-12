Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,150 shares of company stock worth $28,622,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

