Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE RHP opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

