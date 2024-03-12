Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,331,000 after buying an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $143.99.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 329.82%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.