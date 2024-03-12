Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $825.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $798.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $732.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

