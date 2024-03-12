Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $347.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

